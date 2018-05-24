JIT report irrelevant in Avenfield reference, Maryam tells court  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz has said that JIT report is irrelevant in the Avenfield case.

Daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif said this while recording her statement in accountability court on Thursday in Avenfield reference.

Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing. Maryam Nawaz said that she is 44 years old and it’s true that my father held public offices.

Maryam claimed that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report is irrelevant to the NAB reference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif clearly revealed the reasons behind his ouster and those who ousted him.

She added that after so many investigations and hearing not a single penny of evidence was not provided against Nawaz Sharif and adding that people will cast more votes in favor of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz added that Nawaz Sharif had not been framed in Panama Papers, yet he had appeared before accountability court for 70 times and those framed in Panama Papers have not been summoned by any court.

