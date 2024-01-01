JIT to probe terror attack Karachi airport: CM Murad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the law and order situation in Karachi, particularly in the wake of the recent explosion near the city’s airport.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Minister of Interior, IG Sindh, DG Rangers, and Commissioner Karachi.

A powerful suicide bomb blast in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi targeted a convoy transporting Chinese nationals late on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding 10 others.

As per the initial investigation, the suicide bomber was waiting for the Chinese convoy near Jinnah airport to approach before executing the attack.

During the meeting today, CM Murad Ali Shah directed the formation of a joint investigation committee comprising police and law enforcement agencies to probe the airport blast.

The committee will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

During the meeting, the chief minister termed the blast “unacceptable” and stressed the need for improved coordination among law enforcement agencies.

He instructed the police and other agencies to enhance their intelligence gathering efforts to prevent such incidents.

The meeting also focused on strengthening coordination among law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of citizens.