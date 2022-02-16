LAHORE (NNI): The majority of the estranged Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group is in favour of going against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, it has been learnt.

Sources privy to Tuesday’s meeting said that many of the JKT group have proposed to side with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), whereas, parliamentarians from Jhang have suggested maintaining their importance as independent candidates. The consultative meeting of Jahangir Tareen Group was held at the residence of Aun Chaudhry in Lahore to discuss political situation in the country after the opposition announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

The JKT group has decided in principle to bring forth its strategy on the filing of no-confidence motion by the opposition.

The JKT parliamentarians have also empowered group leader Jehangir Khan Tareen with the final decision. According to sources, the group has decided to openly adopt anti-government narrative and jump into political field. The members of the group deliberated on various recommendations but gave Jahangir Khan Tareen to make the final call on their behalf. Earlier, the disgruntled leader of the ruling PTI, Jehangir Tareen, said that his group would take up the matter of no-trust motion in the upcoming meeting. “It is too early to talk about whether to support the government or not,” he said while talking to the media after attending a dinner hosted by Aun Chaudhry.

Calling upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus on the economy, Jehangir said that the country was going through a tough time. “Inflation has made life difficult,” he said, adding that soon there would be another moot to ponder over ways to provide the people with relief.

He said that the political meeting was important in light of the current political situation in the country.

Lawmakers including Malik Noman Langarial, Ajmal Cheema, CM aide Punjab Chief Minister Abdul Hai Dasti, Amir Muhammad Khan, Rafaqat Gilani, Faisal Jabwana, Aslam Bharwana, Asif Majeed, Bilal Warraich, Omar Aftab Dahlon, Tahir Randhawa, Khurram Leghari, Aslam Bharwana, Asif Majid, Bilal Waraich, Zawar Waraich, Amin Chaudhry, Nazir Baloch, Chaudhry Iftikhar Gondal, Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Salman Naeem, Qasim Lingah, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Members of National Assembly Raja Riaz, Sami Gilani, Sardar Riaz Mazari, Khawaja Shiraz, Mubeen Alam Anwar, Ghulam Lali, leader Ishaq Khakwani also participated in the event.