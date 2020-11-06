Joe Biden close to victory as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden’s column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Here’s the status of some of the states the Associated Press hasn’t called yet:

Pennsylvania: Trump’s lead narrowed to 42,000 votes Thursday night, as millions of mail-in ballots expected to favor Biden continued to be counted.

Georgia: Trump’s lead shrank to less than 1,800 votes on Thursday night in a race that will likely require a recount, no matter the outcome.

North Carolina: Trump led by 76,000 votes Thursday night, but the state is still counting about 116,000 mail ballots and 40,000 provisional ballots.

Nevada also remains uncalled.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump declared that he’ll go to the Supreme Court to push for “all voting to stop,” baselessly calling the continued vote count a “fraud” as key states sort through a historically high volume of early and mail ballots driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump campaign filed a flurry of lawsuits throughout the day in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, as surrogates like Rudy Giuliani and Eric Trump made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Biden addressed the nation for a second time on Wednesday afternoon. He said he wouldn’t declare victory yet, but expressed confidence that he would be proclaimed the winner when all votes were counted.

The big picture: Trump’s victories in Florida and Texas, as projected by the Associated Press, ruled out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved quickly.

But then the Associated Press declared Biden the winner in Arizona, a crucial pickup that reflects changing demographics and preserves a path for Biden even if Trump holds Pennsylvania.

AP projects that Biden has won Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district. It’s worth one electoral vote, but takes away a district Trump won in 2016 — and keeps open a path by which Biden could lose Pennsylvania and still win the presidency.

AP has also declared Biden the winner in Minnesota, California, Washington state, Oregon, New Hampshire, Colorado, New York, the District of Columbia, New Mexico, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Hawaii and his home state of Delaware. He also won three of Maine’s four electoral votes.

It has called Ohio, Iowa, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Indiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia and Maine’s 2nd congressional district for Trump.

What we’re watching: Democrats’ hopes of winning control of the Senate faded as they lost a series of high-profile races.

Democrat Mark Kelly unseated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona, and Democrat John Hickenlooper defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado, per AP. Democrat Sen. Gary Peters also fended off a tough challenge in Michigan.

But Republican Tommy Tuberville unseated Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama, and Republican Sen. Steve Daines was re-elected in Montana after a competitive race with Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

And Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham held onto his seat, defeating Democrat Jaime Harrison in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

