Joe Biden declines to comment on Iran’s nuclear program

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): US President Joe Biden declined to comment on the forthcoming resumption of talks on Iran ‘s nuclear program in Vienna at the end of November.

Following the speech on the approval of the US infrastructure development plan, journalists asked Biden what he thinks about the resumption of the indirect Vienna talks and whether the president has a “plan B” in case diplomacy does not work with Iran.

“I will not comment on Iran now,” the head of state replied. Biden answered the following question about China in a similar way.

“Everything has its time. We first need to deal with this,” the US president added, appealing to his massive infrastructure reform.

Negotiations in Vienna to re-establish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ( JCPOA ) on the Iranian nuclear program and lift US sanctions will resume on November 29.

President Biden hailed passage of the mammoth $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, describing it as a transformative measure that wo-uld reshape the U.S. transportation system, create jobs and prove to the Am-erican public that federal policymakers can deliver.

“We did something that’s long overdue, that long has been talked about in Washington but never actually been done,” Biden said in remarks from the White House’s State Dining Room just hours after the measure passed the House in a vote late Friday night.

The president described the bill as a “once-in-a-generation investment” that would put the U.S. on a path to “win the economic competition of the 21st century.”

Biden said he planned to enact the measure at a signing ceremony “soon” but acknowledged it wouldn’t be this weekend, noting he wants lawmakers who helped get the bill across the finish line to attend.

“The American people have made clear one overwhelming thing, I think,” Biden said. “They want us to deliver.”

“Last night, we proved we can — on one big item, we delivered,” he added.

The infrastructure bill contains $550 billion in new spending over five ye-ars to improve roads, bri-dges and rail, expand electric vehicle charging stations, expand broadband, and remove lead pipes.

“Now here’s the thing. If in fact because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child,” Biden said, wagging a finger and raising his voice.

“You lost your child. It’s gone. You deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance. What that will be, I have no idea.”

The president said he was specifically referring to the dollar amount that had been reported, not the concept of compensating separated families entirely.

Still, there are doubts about what will ultimately be in the final package in order for it to pass both the House and Senate with only Democratic votes through a process known as budget reconciliation. Asked by a reporter whether paid leave would ultimately be included in the bill, Biden said, “Time will tell.”

Biden appeared genuinely giddy as he entered the room with Vice President Harris and prepared to tout the elements of a bill that he negotiated with a bipartisan group of senators several months ago.

“Finally, infrastructure week!” Biden said, smiling and laughing. “I am so happy to say that.”

The president predicted that the U.S. would start to see the impacts of the infrastructure bill “within the next two to three months as we get shovels into the ground.”