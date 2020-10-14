Joe Biden proves himself the luckiest being the least scrutinized frontrunner

Monitoring Report

Eight months ago, Joe Biden was in danger of losing the Democratic nomination. Now he’s a prohibitive favorite for president — who got there with lots of luck and shockingly little scrutiny, Axios’ Hans Nichols reports.

Why it matters: The media’s obsession with President Trump — and Trump’s compulsion to dominate the news — allowed Biden to purposely and persistently minimize public appearances and tough questions.

Since Aug. 31, Biden has answered less than half as many questions from the press as Trump — 365 compared with 753 — according to a tally by the Trump campaign, which the Biden campaign didn’t dispute.

In that time, Biden has done approximately 35 local TV interviews, three national interviews and two town halls.

Biden went almost three months without taking questions from beat reporters.

Biden aides say one reason there's less scrutiny of Biden in the general election is that he already was examined thoroughly in the primary election and over decades in public life.

Andrew Bates, a Biden spokesperson, said: "Who's 'scrutinizing' Trump more, Maria Bartiromo or Sean Hannity?"

Biden has yet to be pinned down on an array of legitimate questions, including:

His blunt view of adding new justices to the Supreme Court, Medicare for All, police funding, Pentagon spending, fracking, reparations for African Americans, the Green New Deal and his support for the 1994 crime bill.

Courtesy: Axios