Joe Biden, the 47th president of USA. Is he better than TRUMP?

Joe Biden (Democrat) has won majority of the votes and is now the president-elect of the United States of America by defeating incumbent Donald J. Trump (Republican). USA presidential elections have always been very unpredictable. From the past few days the world was in a nail biting situation, not knowing at all that at which way the camel sits. I myself, was continuously following the polling results as the dynamics of foreign policy of the world can change upon the selection of the next US president.

With the Biden win with majority votes, we now, for sure know that what is going to be the future of the world politics for the following four years. Two parties have been dominating the US electoral system, i.e. the democrats and the republicans. Republican party is also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP) and they are considered as conservatives on the other hand the Democratic party is considered as a liberal political party. Despite of being termed as conservative, I have found republicans more responsive, active and forceful than democrats when it comes to international relations.

Trump administration has asserted that the American nation’s best interests are best served by keeping the affairs of other countries at a distance. One possible motivation for limiting international involvement is to avoid being drawn into dangerous and otherwise undesirable conflicts. There may also be a perceived benefit from avoiding international trade agreements or other mutual assistance pacts. Biden’s win come with the failures of Trump during his tenure.

Trump has made disasters in its domestic policies which has shown consequences for him in the election results. ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign and the way in which the protestors were tackled has provided major setback for the Trumps administration in the elections. Trump on different forums has repeatedly given statements that racism is not a systemic problem and hence triggered the sentiments of every non-American residing over in America. That’s the reason that why most of the campaigns of Joe were sponsored by black organizers. Trump’s policies towards immigrants may be harsh but, when seen from a broader perspective, he has been negating the concept of Globalization, which indeed is nothing but an exploitative way to manipulate the world for American’s gain of power over the international politics.

Trump took the oath in 2016 and activated a patchwork of working class voters in rural America. These voters turned out in even larger numbers for Trump in 2020 presidential elections, but that, fortunately or unfortunately, wasn’t enough to offset the increased turnout in areas with more educated people. Trump administration has mishandled the Global pandemic of COVID-19 by continuously stating it as a hoax. Democrats on the other hand had always very strong national health policies and plans.

When it comes to South Asia, Trump had very strong relations with Modi’s regime and with the burden sharing with the NATO alliances agenda he has also showed its trust and interest in Pakistan. But despite of all this, Human Rights were continuously being losing in the region specially in the Indian occupied Kashmir. China being in the race of becoming a world power has always been a red flag for America from Trump’s perspective, which was seen in the trade war between China and America in his administration.

In every US Republican party government Pakistan was considered a key ally and was supported at different fronts starting from Afghan war aid, war on terror and especially Earth quake relief of 2005. Whereas diplomacy of Pakistan was always supported Trump, Pakistan was a key ally and front runner in Afghan peace deal, also diplomatically Pakistan was supported significantly by GCC, which was not direct diplomatic connection but with US support, which occurred also for monetary benefit. Trump is a business man this support was profitable for his own country and as well the Allies.

Being a social scientist, I believe that liberalism is a vague theory, it portrays a utopian world that is too good to be true, same goes for the Democrats. They are too good to be true types. Their policies towards South Asia were always dreadful and always showcased islamophobia. Despite of being the liberals, they are the one with major civil rights violations around the globe. For the US domestic politics, Biden can be a great leader, but for the international arena, especially for South Asia, the Biden administration can be proved as a nightmare. Barack Hussain Obama, when elected as the 44th American president in 2009 with Joe as the 47th American Vice President, was misunderstood to be a sympathetic leader towards Muslims, because of the president’s middle name. But soon after taking over the white house, the number of drone attacks in Pakistan were increased. Many more troops were deployed in Afghanistan in the name of ‘War on Terror’.

Democrats were the one to plant the seed of the islamophobia in the world with the accusation of 9/11 attack on Muslims, or waging Iraq war for ‘preemption’. Democrat’s policies are based on the Truman doctrine. They always have asked South Asia to ‘DO MORE’ or “TO BE WITH US OR AGAINST US”. Which has always made me crystal clear on the idea of liberalism to be a vague concept. Indian regime also has seen to be way more comfortable with Republicans than with the Democrats. Pakistan under the umbrella of NATO has been continuously exploited by the democrats which was slightly changed under the Trump’s administration.

Democrats have given Americans civil rights and better health whereas Republicans under Trump’s administration has polished USA’s economy and has given USA many more trade benefits. Biden has always a very straightforward view towards climate change and he may frame some strong policies to avoid the consequences in the long term. On the contrary, Trump being Trump, has always laughed off the issue of climate change and labelled it as ‘none of American’s concern’. Moreover, Democrats in international era has always meddled in the domestic policies of South Asian States while Trump has ‘cut off’ many sources of interference in the policies of South Asian states.

Joe has spent 8 years as part of main frame US Establishment which was the toughest era for Pakistani Regime. Pakistan was strongly opposed at Afghan Front, was put in FATF grey list and it’s IMF loan structure were ruthless. Pakistan has faced a lot of pressure during every US democratic party government in which Pakistan was left alone mostly at diplomatic fronts. Us elections results were predicted Yesterday with Joe Biden to be projected as winner, and Saudi Government has been asked to repay USD 2Billion dollars which was basically 1 billion each year before. Whereas India has always benefitted from Democratic party government and undermined Pakistan most of the time.

So, in my opinion, Biden victory will not change some of the key US foreign policy trends that had taken shape before 2016, such as the focus on South Asia. it is a fact for now, that Biden or Trump, whoever is ruling, the South Asian states were and are being deprived of their social rights. Their human rights are losing and that I think is none of their concern. No doubt, Biden administration will seek to end the war in Afghanistan, but the administration will keep a focus on defeating the Islamic State and al-Qaida. Will there be a reconstruction plan for Afghanistan post war under Joe’s regime? The Biden administration is likely to continue the massive nuclear weapons modernization and air and naval weapons modernization programs.

I am leaving here with following questions. Biden opposed India for its Kashmir affairs but at the same time India is important for US to build a strong ally against China which will be there national security concern. Will national security be important or Kashmir infiltration? Democrats only consider Pakistan important to have an influence over Afghan, Biden also wants to withdraw forces from Afghanistan, what will be the aftermath, more terrorism in Pakistan and refugees.

Will Pakistan be supported with Economic aid or a regional player or not? Biden was part of the administration which made US Iran deal, which was a strong concern for Sunni controlled GCC and lobbied to put Iran back. Will Biden restore the peace deal with Iran? With these questions being raised it will be very hard for Pakistan to play its cards right, which can make Pakistan heard at US establishment. And we being the most hopeful people of a chaotic state, will always hope for the best.