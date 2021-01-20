Joe Biden’s COVID bubble

Monitoring Desk

The incoming administration is planning extraordinary steps to protect its most prized commodity, Joe Biden, including requiring daily employee COVID tests and N95 masks at all times, Axios’ Hans Nichols reports based on new guidance sent to some incoming employees Tuesday.

Why it matters: The president-elect is 78 years old and therefore a high risk for the virus and its worst effects, despite having received the vaccine. While Donald Trump’s team was nonchalant about COVID protocols — leading to several super-spreader episodes — the new rules will apply to all White House aides in “high proximity to principals.”

Besides protecting Biden, he and his team want to model best practices and are insisting that West Wing officials abide by the highest standards. Biden is asking the nation to “mask up” for the first 100 days of his administration.

The bottom line: The White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building will start at a diminished capacity, as many Biden aides work from home in the administration’s opening days.

Courtesy: Axios