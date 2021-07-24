Joey Hood to travel Algeria, Morocco, and Kuwait from July 24

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood will visit Algeria, Morocco, and Kuwait, July 24-29.

Acting Assistant Secretary Hood will first be in Algeria where he will meet with Algerian leaders to discuss bilateral and regional issues, as well as announce an important cultural preservation project.

The Acting Assistant Secretary will then head to Morocco where he will meet with Moroccan government officials, local business leaders, and with civil society leaders. He will also visit the American Legation Exhibit at the National Library of Rabat. From there he will head to Kuwait where he will join the Secretary of State on his trip to the region.