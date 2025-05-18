Jofra Archer out of West Indies series in latest injury setback

LONDON (AFP): England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered yet another injury blow that could hamper plans for a Test return against India later this season.

The 30-year-old express quick hurt his right thumb while fielding for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

He could now be out of action for at least a month, with England announcing Wednesday he had been withdrawn from the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies.

If Archer is sidelined for several weeks, it may also scupper plans England had for reintroducing him to red-ball cricket as well.

Archer was expected to play for the second-string England Lions at home to India next month in the hope of making a much-anticipated return during the subsequent five-match series.

It is now more than four years since he played the last of his 13 Tests, with Archer since plagued by numerous injuries to his elbow and back.

Despite his lengthy absence from Test cricket, Archer is still regarded as a potential match-winner when England look to regain the Ashes in Australia during a 2025/26 tour.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement issued Wednesday said Archer “will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action.”

Left-arm seamer Luke Wood, already in the T20 squad, has been named as Archer’s replacement for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.