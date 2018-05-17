Johanna Konta fades in Italian Open defeat by Jelena Ostapenko

ROME (Agencies): Johanna Konta leaves Rome for Paris mildly encouraged but also perhaps concerned after blowing a first-set lead against a top-10 player for the fourth time in a row when the French Open champion, Jelena Ostapenko, won their engrossing third-round match at the Italian Open on Thursday.

Konta, who has slipped to 22 in the world after an extended spell in the top 10, looked to have put her early-season torpor behind her as she sought to build on decent wins this week over Magdalena Rybarikova and Hsieh Su-wei. However on a mild, overcast morning and coughing from a heavy cold, she found the step up beyond her as the feisty young Latvian ground out a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in front of the packed marble steps on the ridiculously beautiful Court Pietrangeli.

Konta broke her fingernail (on her bag) then Ostapenko’s serve in a bizarre opening to their second Tour encounter. After a brief delay to repair the digit, she was blasting the fifth seed off the court, and looked to be within sight of an early finish as her opponent complained of dizziness. Ostapenko got her first break point at the start of the second set – and Konta survived four deuces, saving a second break point with her fourth ace in the longest struggle of the match – but the world No 6 powered on to level at a set apiece.

Konta has not beaten anyone in the top bracket since the then world No 2 Simona Halep at Wimbledon last year. She always puts the best possible face on setbacks but, having lost in the first round of the French Open three years on the spin, she needs to reassess over the next week and a half. She did hit 11 aces here and some of her groundstrokes were unreachable but she was agitated at the end, unhappy with a time violation, while the underlying problem appeared to be her dip in concentration. Her backhand could do with some attention, too.

She held to love to stay in the match but Ostapenko’s shaky serve stood up (after she threw in a seventh double fault) and the 20-year-old forced a final wayward forehand out of Konta after two and a quarter hours. As Bob Dylan sang in Visions Of Johanna: “We sit here stranded, though we’re all doin’ our best to deny it.”

