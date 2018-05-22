John Abraham and Akshay Kumar likely to reunite in ‘Garam Masala-2’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: John Abraham tried his hand at comedy for the first time in Priyadarshan’s Garam Masala (2005) and since then it became his favorite genre. John’s on-screen chemistry with co-star Akshay Kumar was loved by the fans. It was after that when these two decided to come together for films like Desi Boys and Housefull 2. Post that, John even starred in Anees Bazmi’s Welcome Back 2.

John Abraham talks about comedy being his favorite genre and that he would love to do a comedy film soon again. Talking about that, he said, “I would love to do Garam Masala 2. Akshay and I have discussed it and we look forward to doing something like that. I still laugh thinking about it. It’s my favorite genre. I love comedy. I am a big fan of Anees Bazmi, David Dhawan, Sajid Khan but I need to be offered a good film. People think that comedy is the easiest thing to do but it’s the most difficult thing to make people laugh.”

On the work front, John Abraham is currently busy promoting his next home production film, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on the nuclear bomb test conducted by India in 1998 at Pokhran. After Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Rocky Handsome and Force 2, Parmanu is John Abraham’s next home production. The film is slated for its release on May 25.

Advertisements