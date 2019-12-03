John Abraham’s Attack gets a release date

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After the success of Batla House, John Abraham is a favourite when it comes to intense action thrillers. The actor, known for his macho looks and impeccable action films is all set to get back on the big screen and break a sweat next year with Attack.

An action thriller by genre, the film finally has a release date and it’s quite a special one. Releasing on August 14, John is gradually taking over the Independence Day holiday as Batla House too released on August 15 this year. Talking about the film, John said, “ Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love. That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. As JA entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience. With Jayanti bhai on board, we are certain that the film will get an excellent release. Also, happy to collaborate with Ajay (Kapoor) once again.”

Attack is based on a race against time storyline that narrates the incidents of a hostage situation. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.