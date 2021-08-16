Johnson proposes to convene a G7 leaders summit on Afghanistan

LONDON (TASS): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed to organize a summit of leaders of the G7 countries in a virtual format to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

This is stated in a statement by the office of the head of the British Cabinet, distributed on Monday following his telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The Prime Minister announced his intention to hold a virtual meeting of the G7 leaders on Afghanistan in the coming days. He pointed out the need for the international community to take a unified position on Afghanistan, both in terms of recognizing any future government, and in terms of working together to prevent humanitarian and migration crises, “the statement says.

Global community misjudged situation in Afghanistan, German top diplomat says: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has stated that the current situation in Afghanistan demands evaluating errors and searching for answers.

“There is nothing to embellish here. We, the global community, misjudged the situation in Afghanistan,” he said.

On August 15, the militants of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital.

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their residents and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization.

The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.