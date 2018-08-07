Joined politics to bring change in the society: Zartaj Gul

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected member of National Assembly, Zartaj Gul Akhwand has said that she entered in the politics to prove that women can also work at par with male politicians.

Zartaj Gul Akhwand, who defeated the powerful Leghari family to secure the National Assembly seat from Dera Ghazi Khan was talking to media persons on Tuesday about her victory.

She said that she is neither a hypocrite nor a coward and adding that she will continue to play her role in bringing change in the society.

The 34-year-old whose parents are from North Waziristan contested her first election in 2013 from her new home in DG Khan, but lost. However, during the July 25 polls, she won from NA-191 (DG Khan) with over 25,000 votes more than Sardar Awais Khan Leghari of the Pakistan Muslim League- N.

Regarding her victory in the recently held polls, she said that it does not make a difference whether you are rich or poor, people succeed owing to their mentality.

She claimed that people look at my passion and name their daughters after me.

The 34-year-old also said that Imran told me the first day I met him that I am brave and will go far in life.

Further, Gul stated that she does not need any protocol and vowed, “I will drive myself to survey every nook and corner of DG Khan.”

