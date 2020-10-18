download (2)

Joint Communique on Establishing Diplomatic Ties Sign by Bahrain and Israel

The Frontier Post / October 18, 2020

Monitoring desk

In September, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-arranged peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House.

Bahrain and Israel have signed a joint communique on establishing diplomatic ties, BNA agency reported, citing the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al- Zayani.

The sides have signed seven memorandums on mutual understanding and cooperation in different fields, according to the minister. 

Barak Ravid, a correspondent at Walla News, has shared a video of the signing ceremony on Twitter.

Courtesy: sputniknews

Posted in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindips Pashtofa Persianru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishur Urduuz Uzbek