Joint Communique on Establishing Diplomatic Ties Sign by Bahrain and Israel

In September, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-arranged peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House.
Bahrain and Israel have signed a joint communique on establishing diplomatic ties, BNA agency reported, citing the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al- Zayani.
The sides have signed seven memorandums on mutual understanding and cooperation in different fields, according to the minister.
Barak Ravid, a correspondent at Walla News, has shared a video of the signing ceremony on Twitter.
Courtesy: sputniknews