Joint drills with NATO to be held in Georgia from 20 to 25 March

TBILISI (TASS): Command-staff exercises Georgia – NATO will be held on the territory of the republic from 20 to 25 March. This was reported on Saturday by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.

“On March 20-25 this year, the Georgian Defense Forces will conduct Georgia-NATO exercises on the territory of the Georgia-NATO joint training and assessment center (JTEC). <…> Georgia-NATO maneuvers in 2022 will be command and staff exercises, which involve computer exercises representatives of 23 NATO member and partner countries will take part in the multinational exercise,” the statement said.

The purpose of the exercise is to improve the skills of planning operations and exchange of experience. As noted in the Ministry of Defense, they will help to increase the coherence of the actions of military personnel from different countries.

The exercises will be held on the basis of the Georgia-NATO Substantial Package of Measures, which the republic received in 2014 following the summit in Wales. The last time a similar command and staff exercise was held in 2019.

Georgia has been cooperating with NATO since the late 1990s. In November 2002, President Eduard Shevardnadze at a summit in Prague announced the country’s desire to become a member of the alliance. This aspiration was confirmed by the next President Mikheil Saakashvili.

The Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, which came to power in 2012, continued its course towards integration into NATO, but at the same time, the authorities called “gradual normalization of relations with the Russian Federation without detriment to the territorial integrity of Georgia” the most important task of the country’s foreign policy.

