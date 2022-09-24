Joint efforts needed to help flood victims: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information , Transport and Mass Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the recent rains and floods have caused human tragedy in the country. Situation required Joint efforts to rescue and rehabilitate the flood hit millions of people.

The minister appealed non- governmental organizations, philanthropists, welfare organizations and voluntary service providers to coordinate with the Provincial Emergency Operation Center of PDMA. In a press statement on Saturday, he said that emergency operation center number 1736 and mobile phone numbers 2497362-0333 and 5557362-0335 had been established in PDMA for the purpose so that relief operations are not limited to certain areas but aid can be ensured to the flood striken people of remote areas.

Memon said that philanthropists and welfare organizations surely can help the victims according to their own satisfaction and way. Emergency operation center will only connect welfare organizations and philanthropists with district administration for guidance and security where needed. On the Indus river flows, the minster added that decrease is continuously being recorded, water inflow at Guddu barrage is 83200 cusecs and outflow is 71900 cusecs.

The inflow at Sukkur barrage is 80000 cusecs and the outflow is 70400 cusecs. Similarly, inflow at Kotri is 22200 and outflow is 191600 cusecs. Sharjeel Memon further said that 745 precious lives have been lost due to floods, while 8422 people have been injured . ‘ As many as 355836 livestock have been killed due to recent rains and floods, ‘ he added. He said that 1,076,056 houses have been partially damaged, while 739,897 have been completely destroyed.

A total of 2263935 families have been affected by the recent natural calamity and approximately 7,252,290 people have been displaced. He added that 305662 tents, 294260 plastic tarpaulins, 2365677 mosquito nets, 749762 liters of mineral water, 42175 jerry cans, 47800 sleeping mats and other relief materials have been provided to the victims, wheras 812318 families have been given ration bags.