Joint military training between Pak and Saudi forces begins

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The joint military training “Samsam 7” between Pakistan and Saudi forces has commenced in KSA.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the training will take place for two weeks which includes combat patrolling, landmines drilling and other exercises.

Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Zahrani, Saudi commander of the Northern region, attended the opening ceremony as the special guest.

Pak-Bahrain joint Exercise AL BADAR-IV 2020 concludes

On Jan 13, Closing Ceremony of Pakistan – Bahrain joint Exercise “AL BADAR-IV 2020” was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre Pabbi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops from Kingdom of Bahrain National Guard and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise.

Two weeks long exercise focused on counter terrorism techniques including cordon and search operations, built up area clearance with combat aviation support.

Disabling IED techniques, Sniper shooting was also part of the exercise.

A high level military delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain headed by General Abdual Rahman Rashed Al Saad and General Officer Commanding, Special Services Group (SSG), Major General Mumtaz Hussain attended the closing ceremony.