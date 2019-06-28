Joint opposition soon to announce its candidate for next Chairman Senate: Kaira

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the opposition has agreed to remove the incumbent Chairman of the Senate and adding that soon the opposition will announce its candidate for the Chairman Senate slot, on Friday.

While talking to media persons, Kaira said that the opposition’s committee will decide its joint candidate for the top office of the senate with consensus.

Kaira added that his party had supported the existing chairman Senate but now the circumstances have changed.

He said the stances change in the politics with changing realities and it is part of the democratic process.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry has also indicated the opposition parties intention with regard to the change in the senate.