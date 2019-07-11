Joint Opposition to finalize candidate for Senate chairman today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition parties will finalize the name for the senate chairman on Thursday (today).

According to reports, the ‘Rehbar Committee’ of the joint opposition will hold a crucial meeting in Islamabad.

JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durani will chair the meeting to finalize the candidate for the slot of Senate chairman during today’s meeting.

The name of the final candidate will be announced after the meeting of the committee. The meeting will also chalk out a strategy for launching a protest campaign against the government on July 25.