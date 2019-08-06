Joint Parliament session to discuss Kashmir issue today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A joint session of the parliament will be held today (Tuesday) at the Parliament House building in Islamabad over the Kashmir issue.

According to reports, President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the join session and it will start at 11:00am.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat will also be present in the occasion.

The joint session of the Parliament will analyze the situation following Indian government s decision to end Occupied Kashmir s special status by abrogating Article 35A and Article 370, and Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

All political parties will deliberate on the Kashmir issue and mull over a unanimous national stance over the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) issue. The members of Parliament will also discuss the current situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.