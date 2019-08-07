Joint session of Parliament continues to discuss the deteriorating situation in IoK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of the Parliament continued its discussion on the deteriorating situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the constitution which granted special autonomy to the disputed Himalayan region.

Taking part in the session, which resumed with Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari condemned the move and said India’s attempts to change the status of occupied Kashmir were not only illegal but also in violation of the Geneva Convention, which attributes any change in demographic composition of held territory as war crime.

The scrapping of Articles 370 and 35-A violated the Shimla Accord, the decisions of India’s superior courts and all international norms, she said, as she urged the international community to take notice of the situation and the resulting risk of genocide and ethnic cleansing in the valley.

On India’s use of cluster ammunition against civilians in Azad Kashmir, Mazari noted that both Pakistan and India are signatories to the Convention on Cluster Munitions and India’s actions were in clear violation of the agreement. Pakistan will use all international platforms to draw attention of the world towards the grave situation in occupied Kashmir, she added.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said Pakistan needs to mobilise the international public opinion against India’s actions, which were violating Kashmiris’s rights. The UN Charter binds its members to avoid steps that are discriminatory to native populations, he pointed out.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for its Kashmiri brethren and said India would never succeed in its nefarious plan to suppress the right to self-determination of Kashmiris through use of brute force.

Speculating that India revoked Article 370 in connivance with the US and other world powers, Siraj called for an international conference in Islamabad to highlight the Kashmir issue to delegates from around the world.