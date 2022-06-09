Joint Session of Parliament passes bill related to NAB laws’ amendments

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Joint Session of the Parliament on Thursday passed the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 aimed at stopping the misuse of the law and the victimization of political opponents.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill which was passed by the House.

The bill was earlier forwarded to the President Dr. Arif Alivi for his assent after passage from National Assembly and Senate but was returned to the Parliament for reconsideration.

The bill was reconsidered in the joint sitting of Parliament and was passed without any further amendment. Minister for Law and Justice said the objections raised by the President Office had serious legal flaws and he did not expect such things from the office of the President.

He said that bill was not passed in haste and detailed deliberations were made on this legislative proposal.

The minister responded in details about the objections raised by the President Office and clarified every single objection.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, NAB is currently dealing with a large number of inquiries and investigation in addition to handling mega corruption cases.

Under the existing regime, a number of inquiries have been initiated against the Public Office holders and government servants on account of procedural lapses.

This has enhanced NAB’s burden and had an adverse impact on the workings of the Federal Government.

Additionally, NAB has also assumed parallel jurisdiction and is inquiring into matters pertaining to taxation, imposition of levies etc., and therefore interfering in the domain of tax regulatory bodies.

As such, a number of amendments have been proposed to redefine the operational domain of NAB.

Under the proposed amendment, a mechanism for establishment of Accountability Courts, appointment, removal and terms and conditions of Judges of said Courts have been provided. In order to curb delays and bring the trial procedures in line with modern practices, a new mechanism for recording of evidence has been devised whereby the evidence of all witnesses and the accused shall be recorded through electronic audio-video means or any other modern devices. Also, if any of the witness is unable to attend the trial in person; his evidence may be recorded through a video link.

There is no authority or forum for seeking bail under the existing regime and the accused has to file constitutional petitions before High Courts for grant of bail, but through an amendment a power to exercise the grant of bail has been given to the trial Court.

