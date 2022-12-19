Joint session of Parliament to be held on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (APP): Joint Sitting of Parliament would be held at Parliament House in Islamabad at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

National Assembly Secretariat has issued 21 point agenda.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman would move a Bill titled “The Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022,” with the request to pass it.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar would move a Bill titled The Protection of Parents Bill, 2022, as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within 90 days, be passed.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi would move a Bill to amend the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 [The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022], as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within 90 days, be taken into consideration at once under clause (3) of Article 70 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel would move a Bill titled “the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2022, be passed.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar would move a Bill “The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022,” as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within 90 days, be taken into consideration at once under clause (3) of Article 70 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training would move a Bill titled “the Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2022, as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within 90 days, be passed.

Member-in-Charge to move the Bill to prohibit the business and practices of private money-lending and advancing loans and transactions based on interest “The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2022”, be passed.

Member-in-Charge to move that the Bill to give power to make the vaccination for universal immunization of children compulsory and to protect the health workers designated for immunization programs “The Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2022”, as passed by the Senate and not passed by the National Assembly within ninety days, be taken into consideration at once under clause (3) of Article 70 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA to move that the Bill to repeal the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act, 2021 [The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022], be passed.

Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA to move that the Bill to reconstitute the Medical and Dental Council in Pakistan [The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022], as passed by the National Assembly and Senate and returned by the President, be taken into consideration at once under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the President has also summoned the session of National Assembly, which is to be held at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.