Joint statement from the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752

F.P. Report

LONDON: Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, have issued a joint statement to mark 1000 days since Iranian forces shot down Flight PS752, killing 176 civilians.

The International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 today issued the following joint statement:

October 4, 2022, marks 1,000 days since the unlawful downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752) by Iran that resulted in the deaths of 176 innocent civilians.

We, Ministers representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, stand with the grieving families on this solemn occasion and honour the memories of the victims killed on board Flight PS752. We renew our demand that Iran fulfills its international legal obligations and ensures transparency and justice for its actions.

As we continue to advance our efforts to hold Iran accountable in accordance with international law, the Coordination Group is thankful for the contribution of four highly recognized legal experts: Professor Payam Akhavan, Professor Harold Hongju Koh, Ms. Jessica Wells and Sir Michael Wood.

They have brought their extensive expertise to our legal teams, who continue their diligent work in response to Iran’s unlawful and egregious downing of Flight PS752.

We continue to stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of the victims of the downing of Flight PS752.