JOMO partners with Savyour

F.P. Report

KARACHI: JOMO, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing e-commerce brands, has formed a strategic partnership with Savyour, the country’s first cashback and rewards platform. Under this collaboration, users of both platforms will be able to benefit by saving a chunk of their spending in the form of cashback on every transaction, on top of any ongoing deals and discounts.

JOMO has succeeded in gaining the trust of users across Pakistan in a very short span of time. Through this collaboration, we want to expand the number of quality options available to our consumers and offer them additional savings.

“At Jomo we aim to revolutionize the e-commerce space and provide our customers with a one stop store for a wide range of authentic quality products.” shared Jamil Ahmed COO & Co-founder, JOMO.

“As we continue to expand our customer base across the country in different categories, our core mission remains to set new standards for user experience in all their transactions.” stated Umair Gadit, CEO and Co-founder, Savyour.