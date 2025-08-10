Jordan and US to join meeting on rebuilding Syria

CAIRO (Reuters): Jordan is to host a meeting with US and Syrian officials on Tuesday to discuss supporting the rebuilding of Syria after more than a decade of conflict and the ouster of former leader Bashar Assad in December.

Syrian foreign minister Asaad Al-Shibani and the US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack will attend, Jordan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Damascus signed 12 agreements worth $14 billion, including a $4 billion agreement with Qatar’s UCC holding to build a new airport and a $2 billion deal to establish a subway in the Syrian capital with the United Arab Emirates’ national investment corporation.