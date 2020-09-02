Jordan decreases quarantine for students with negative coronavirus tests

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Jordanian authorities are decreasing quarantine requirements for university students who provide negative coronavirus test results, state news agency Petra reported.

International students who provide a negative PCR test, within the maximum 72 hours before arrival, will quarantine only for one week, the minister of higher education and research, Muhyieddeen Touq said.

The individuals will also have to conduct another test at the end of quarantine, Touq added.

Learning will be a mixture of online and offline classes in order to help students who are still stranded abroad and could not return for the new school year, the minister added.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)