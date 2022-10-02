Jordan, Romania launch tourist “air bridge”

(Agencies): The Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) on Sunday welcomed the first chartered flight carrying 134 Romanian tourists, marking the launch of an “air bridge” linking Amman with Bucharest.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Nayef Fayez, stated in a press release that the launch of this tourism “air bridge,” with one flight per week until the end of the year, confirms the increase in the number of tourists arriving in Amman as a gateway to the Kingdom’s tourist and archaeological sites.

“This air bridge is the result of the Jordan Tourism Board’s (JTB), the Ministry of Tourism, and Jordan’s embassy in Bucharest working together to facilitate low-cost flight routes to promote tourism activities,” said JTB Managing Director Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat.

“Inviting low-cost regular and charter flights from various countries to QAIA and King Hussein Airport in Aqaba would increase arrivals from Romania and other EU nations,” he added.