Jordan says 18,000 Syrians returned home since al-Assad’s fall

AMMAN (Agencies): About 18,000 Syrians have crossed into their country from Jordan since the regime of Bashar al-Assad was toppled earlier this month, Jordanian authorities said on Thursday.

Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya told state TV channel al-Mamlaka that “around 18,000 Syrians have returned to their country between the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024 until Thursday.”

He said the returnees included 2,300 refugees registered with the United Nations.

Amman says it has hosted about 1.3 million Syrians who fled their country since civil war broke out in 2011, with 650,000 formally registered with the United Nations.

On Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that more than 25,000 Syrians have returned home from Turkey since al-Assad was overthrown.

Turkey is home to nearly three million Syrian refugees.