Jordan thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Syrian border

AMMAN: Jordan’s Eastern Military Zone troops on Saturday seized large quantities of drugs from smugglers who attempted to cross the Jordanian border with Syria, Jordan News Agency reported.

According to an official source at the Jordan Armed Forces — Arab Army General Command, border guard forces tracked the group of smugglers trying to cross the border, and rapid reaction patrols moved into the area and applied the rules of engagement.

Several members of the gang were shot, and others fled deep within Syrian territory.

A search of the vicinity resulted in the seizure of 63,000 Captagon pills and 588 palm-sized bags of hashish, which were turned over to the authorities.

The source said that JAF would respond with full force to any threats to Jordan’s borders and the country’s security and stability.

