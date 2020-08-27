Jordanian cartoonist arrested for comic satirizing UAE-Israel deal

AMMAN (Agencies): Famous Jordanian cartoonist Emad al-Hajjaj was arr-ested on Thursday on char-ges of sabotaging Jordan’s relations with the UAE after publishing a cartoon satirizing the Israel-UAE normalization agreement.

Rather than prosecute him in the civilian courts, the Jordanian state will try al-Hajjaj in “state security” courts run by the country’s intelligence agencies, according to the Jordanian daily al-Ghad.

Al-Hajjaj will reportedly be charged under a controversial 2018 Jordanian cybercrimes law that dramatically expanded authorities’ ability to penalize expression on social media.

“We demand his immediate release, as detention and arrest are a violation of his rights,” the Jordanian Center for the Protection and Freedom of Journalists said in a statement.

Emad’s cartoons are widely beloved among Jordanians. His style is playful and bright, but his characters — especially his bumbling, conniving protagonist Abu Mahjoub — are brutal satires on Jordanian life and politics. Intended to represent a stereotypical Jordanian, Abu Mahjoub spends his time alternately suffering from the country’s systemic dysfunction and contributing to it himself.