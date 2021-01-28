Jordanian CJCS calls on Air Chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmad Al Hnaity called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters here on Thursday.

Both the Commanders discussed various matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and mutual interest, said a PAF press release.

Chairman Joint Chief of Jordan lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desire to learn from its experience.

The Air Chief offered all-out support to the brotherly country in the field of aviation and training. Both the dignitaries agreed to further cement the existing cordial relations between the two air forces.

Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour.