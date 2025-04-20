Jordanian intelligence thwarts plots threatening national security

AMMAN: Officials at Jordan’s General Intelligence Department said on Tuesday they had foiled a series of plots targeting the country’s national security, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The GID arrested 16 individuals suspected of “planning acts of chaos and sabotage,” according to the agency.

Authorities said the department had been monitoring the group’s activities since 2021.

The foiled plans reportedly involved the manufacture of missiles using both locally sourced materials and imported components. Explosives and firearms were also found.

Investigators additionally uncovered a missile that had been concealed and prepared for deployment.

In addition to the weapons cache, the suspects were allegedly engaged in efforts to develop drones, recruit and train individuals within the country, and send others abroad for further training.

All the individuals arrested have been referred to the State Security Court for legal proceedings, the GID confirmed.

Courtesy: arabnews