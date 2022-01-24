Josep Borrell met with Kuwaiti FM Al-Sabah

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell met with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah in Brussels on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The meeting offered an opportunity to underline the EU’s appreciation for Kuwait’s traditional moderating and mediating role in the region, including the Foreign Minister’s latest visit to Lebanon, and the intention to further reinforce bilateral relations between the EU and Kuwait.

High Representative Borrell informed Minister Al-Sabah about EU’s steps towards strengthening the partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and invited him to attend the upcoming EU-GCC Joint Cooperation Council at the ministerial level scheduled for 21 February in Brussels.

The EU is interested to build a broader, more strategic partnership with Kuwait and other GCC countries, on key global issues such as climate change and the green and digital transition, energy security and renewable energy, trade, investment and security.

High Representative Borrell and Minister Al-Sabah also reviewed the latest regional developments. The current Kuwaiti chairmanship of the League of Arab States foreign ministers offers additional opportunities for further engagement on regional challenges in our shared neighbourhood.