Journalism plays pivotal role in the development of a society: Arshad Khan

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Secretary Information and Public Relations, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan, has said that all resources are being utilized for the promotion of quality journalism in the province and solution of problems faced by journalists.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Ramadan Sports Gala organized by Peshawar Press Club on the occasion of International Journalism Day. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Information Secretary Arshad Khan said that it was commendable that the Peshawar Press Club, while strictly following the Corona SOPs, was providing healthy sport opportunities to the working journalists of Peshawar.

He said that journalism plays a pivotal role in the development of a society and that is why under the umbrella of the Information Department, extensive measures are being taken for the promotion of quality journalism throughout the province and for the welfare of journalists.

Arshad Khan hoped that other press clubs in the province would also organize healthy activities for working journalists in which the Department of Information and Public Relations would extend all possible cooperation.On the occasion, President Peshawar Press Club Muhammad Riaz presented a commemorative shield to Secretary Information Arshad Khan.