Journalist Absar shot, injured in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist Absar Alam, was shot in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said in a video message uploaded on Twitter.

Alam said that he was shot at while walking outside his home.

“I’ve been hit in my ribs,” he said, adding that he had not lost hope.

“My message to those who did this is that I am not going to be scared by such tactics,” Alam said in the video.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid took notice of the attack, saying he had ordered the Islamabad IG to investigate. He directed that those involved in the firing should be arrested as soon as possible.

“Those who fired at Absar Alam will not be able to escape from the law. [They] will very soon be within the ambit of the law,” Rashid tweeted.

Islamabad Police said the capital police chief had constituted a special team under the command of SSP investigation to investigate the attack on Alam “from all aspects”.

“The team has been directed to use all scientific and forensic methods to trace the accused involved in the incident,” it added.