Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. Initially, it was reported that Arshad Sharif had died in an accident but later, his wife Javereia Siddiqui confirmed that the journalist had been shot dead in Kenya.

Taking to Twitter, Siddiqui said Kenya’s police told her that Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi, while further investigation is underway.

Sharif’s wife also urged people not to share their family pictures, personal details, or Sharif’s last pictures from the hospital on social media. Sharif was previously associated with ARY News and had gone to Dubai after resigning from the channel.

Moreover, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was ascertaining information from the authorities.

Authorities in both countries are yet to confirm the journalist’s death and the circumstances surrounding it. Some Pakistani media outlets had initially stated that Sharif was shot dead but later said he died in an accident.

However, Sharif’s wife later tweeted that the journalist was shot dead in Kenya. Sharif, who was a fierce critic of the incumbent government and the country’s establishment, had left Pakistan earlier this year after sedition cases were registered against him in different cities.

The United Nations Monday called for a thorough investigation of the circumstances in which senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot and killed in Kenya.

“I saw the tragic reports about the incident,” UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York. He hoped the Kenyan authorities would investigate the circumstance in which journalist Sharif, 49, was killed. In Islamabad, the Foreign Office confirmed that Pakistan’s envoy to Kenya along with embassy officials had identified the body at the Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi and are now awaiting further procedures and a police report.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Kenyan President William Ruto and emphasised for an impartial and fair investigation into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Discussing the tragic incident with the Kenyan president, the prime minister also conveyed serious concerns of the Pakistan nation and the media community. He also requested the Kenyan president to fast-track the fulfillment of formalities for returning the body of late journalist to Pakistan.

President William Ruto expressed grief over the incident and assured that justice would be served in the matter. He also assured to share the investigation report soon besides accelerating the process of returning the body of late journalist.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In a condolence statement on Monday, ISPR prayed for the departed soul and his family. “May Allah raise the ranks of Arshad Sharif and grant patience to the family members of the deceased in this hour of sorrow,” stated ISPR.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday issued notices to the foreign and interior secretaries directing them to submit a report by tomorrow (Tuesday) on the assassination of journalist Arshad Sharif in Nairobi.

Hearing a petition seeking an inquiry into Arshad Sharif’s assassination, the court also directed the representatives of foreign and interior ministries to immediately meet the slain journalist’s family. The petition filed by Advocate Shoaib Razzaq, requested the court to order formation of a judicial commission to investigate why journalist Arshad Sharif was forced to flee Pakistan, and later the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The petition further requested the court that the judicial commission may also be directed to liaison with the national agencies and the Kenyan agencies and probe into the heinous act which had led to the unwarranted cold-blooded murder of Arshad Sharif. The court has also been requested to direct the concerned authorities to bring back the journalist’s body to Pakistan.

Bilawal condemns killing of senior journalist: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the floor of the national assembly condemning the killing of senior journalist, Arshad Sharif in Kenya said that it is being investigated and the acting foreign secretary is in touch with the Kenyan authorities and the High Commissioner in Pakistan. We all sympathise with the family of Arshad Sharif.

Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the two newly elected members of the National Assembly, Ali Musa Gillani and Hakeem Baloch from Multan and Malir respectively. He said that we have fought the false propaganda and defeated the person who hurls baseless accusations towards every opposition party and its leaders. Chairman Bilawal also felicitated the Hindu community all over the world and especially in Pakistan on Diwali.

Talking to media persons, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he condoles with the family members, friends and colleagues of journalist Arshad Sharif. The Pakistani High Commission in Kenya is looking into this matter and prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif has also spoken to the President of Kenya on the issue. Pakistan is waiting for the outcome of the investigation in Kenya for future course.

Foreign Minister said that this government fully believes in human rights and freedom of expression. He said that the slogans raised at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore were highly inappropriate. We, as a nation have faced and fought terrorism. The Army has combatted the terrorists valiantly. The Army is on the target of terrorists and is fighting them courageously while offering supreme sacrifices. He said that repeating Asma Jahangir’s comment was also not appropriate for him as a federal minister. He said that he does not want to create any misunderstanding at a time when the institutions are transitioning into a constitutional role. The Asma Jahangir Conference is a noted platform for political parties, judiciary and human rights’ activists.

Marriyum visits Arshad Sharif’s residence: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday visited the residence of deceased journalist Arshad Sharif, to condoled the tragic death with his mother. She sympathized with the widow, children and other family members of Arshad Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, she said government was taking all possible measures to promptly repatriate the dead body of deceased journalist. She said the dead body would be repatriated as soon as possible. She urged media to not to speculate over the tragic death, adding specific details of tragic incident would be shared with media immediately after receiving from Kenyan authorities.

She said Pakistan high commissioner in Kenya was in contact with Kenyan authorities, adding the envoy had solicited services of a lawyer for fulfilling legal requirements. She said Prime Minister was grieved over the untimely death and he, in a telephonic conversation with mother of Arsahd, condoled the tragic death. The mother of Arshad Sharif had asked the prime minister to ensure early repatriation of Arshad Sharif’s body from Kenya, she added.

She said Prime Minister assured of completing arrangements on war footing basis adding the government was in contact with Kenyan authorities in this regard. The minister said that the mother of Arshad has informed that the prime minister also visited their residence on sad demise of Arshad’s younger brother some years back.

