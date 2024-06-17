Journalist laid to rest in Landi Kotal

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: Senior journalist and reporter of Khyber News, Khalil Jibran was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Sultan Khel village of tehsil Landi Kotal, district Khyber on Wednesday morning.

It is to be stated here that last evening Khalil Jibran along with his advocate friend was returning back in their car after attending a private food party in Mazreena, hilly area of Landi Kotal when they were intercepted by unknown armed and opened indiscriminate firing on them. As a result the local media person was shot and killed on the spot while the advocate sustained injuries who were shifted to District Headquarter, Landi Kotal for medico-legal formalities.

Large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer of the slain media person held at Takya point of Sultan Khel and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Earlier, the local journalist, political workers besides relatives of the Martyred media person staged a protest sit-in at Pak-Afghan highway at Sultan Khel market by putting the dead body on the road. The protestors demanded the government to trace the armed persons and bring the culprits to law.

The media persons threatened that they will continue their agitation till provision of security to their community.