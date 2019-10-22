Journalists concerned about media ID card found on NDS man

KABUL (TOLO News): On Sunday a man was arrested for assaulting an IEC commissioner. Police determined that the man was an employee of the National Security Directorate.

Along with a gun and other items, he had an ID card with the former logo of TOLOnews on it.

“The use of a journalist ID card by a reputable institution is both illegal and unethical and they should pay more attention to the principle of obedience; this is an unforgivable violation,” said the head of the Afghan media watchdog Nai, Sediqullah Tawhidi.

“We are deeply concerned about this as an obstacle that will pose greater risks in the future to the media and its staff,” said Fahim Dashti, head of Afghanistan’s Journalists Union.

A number of reporters who came to the IEC to report election stories on Tuesday expressed their concerns about the use of a journalist ID card by an NDS employee.

“It is unacceptable and also a cause for concern. This is damaging the credibility of reporters,” said Sayed Abrar, a journalist.

“Institutions should not do this. This is a very wrong and dangerous act and will have very serious consequences for the media world,” said Hussain Boyok, another journalist.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) did not comment on the incident.

Other media quoted the Ministry of Interior as saying there was some confusion about the identity of the man.