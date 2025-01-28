Journalists demand immediate repeal of controversial Peca Act

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Journalists across Pakistan took to streets in protest against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), demanding its immediate repeal.

Demonstrations erupted in major cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Quetta, with journalists raising slogans against the government and rejecting the legislation.

Leading the protests were Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari, joined by senior media figures, civil society representatives, and prominent journalists such as Asima Shirazi and Mazhar Abbas.

Dunya Media Group Managing Director and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) senior member Naveed Kashif also participated in the protest.

Addressing the crowd in Lahore, PFUJ Secretary General and Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari strongly criticised the Peca Act, labeling it a draconian attempt to suppress press freedom. “This legislation was imposed without any consultation with the journalist community. I warn the government against silencing our voices,” he said.

Ansari further pledged to disrupt parliamentary proceedings if their demands went unheeded, while also announcing plans to challenge the law in court after having a consultation with the Joint Action Committee.

The journalists having placards in their hands raised slogans against the controversial law.