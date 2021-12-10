Journalists Muratov and Ressa receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

ZURICH (RIA Novosti): Diplomas and medals of the Nobel Peace Prize laureates for 2021 were presented in Oslo to Russian journalist and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta D-mitry Muratov and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa.

The ceremony takes place at the Norwegian capital’s City Hall and is broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the Nobel Prize.

The award, as bequea-thed by Alfred Nobel, is awarded and presented not in Stockholm, but in Oslo. The name of this year’s laureates was announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in October – Muratov and Ressa received the prize”for their efforts to defend freedom of expression, which is a prerequisite for democracy and lasting peace.”

The ceremony is also attended by the Executive Director of the United Nat-ions World Food Program, David Beasley, who won the 2020 Peace Prize.

As part of the ceremony, Muratov, Ressa and Beas-ley will read the Nobel Lectures.

Muratov became the first in the history of the Russian Federation to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. During the Soviet era, it was awarded to human rights activist Andrei Sakharov and the first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev.