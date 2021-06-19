JS Bank partners with Foodpanda to provide financing to Home Chefs & Restaurants

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme is a convenient financing solution aimed at assisting entrepreneurs to accomplish their dreams without worrying about the hassle of financial backing.

To further this objective, JS Bank partnered with foodpanda to provide financing to existing Home Chefs and Restaurants of Pakistan that are on the foodpanda panel.

The signing ceremony was hosted at the JS Bank Head Office on June 8 th 2021 between Nafas Nauman Product Head Social Loans for JS Bank and Binte Fatima Rizvi – Head of Partnerships and Community Home Chefs, foodpanda. Also present on the location were Afaf Mushtaq, Product Manager Kamyab Jawan, Alina Zainab, Marketing and Communications Manager, Marium Khan, Senior Product Manager Khud Mukhtar and Naya Aghaz on behalf of JS Bank while Momal Naved, Senior Associate Partnerships Marketing represented foodpanda.

Speaking on the occasion, Nafas Nauman, said, “We are excited to have partnered with foodpanda to financially empower the Home Chefs/Restaurant Owners on their panel and help uplift Pakistan’s economy.”

While CEO foodpanda, Nauman Sikander, shared, “At foodpanda, our aim is to improve the socio-economic status of the masses by providing them with skills that increase their employment options and encouraging micro- entrepreneurship, especially with our Home Chef Program. Our partnership with JS Bank will help promote financial inclusion amongst our vendor partners, helping them in scaling their business through affordable financing. We foresee that this new alliance will have a highly beneficial long-term impact”.

As a progressive Bank that is constantly looking to contribute towards the wellbeing of our Community, JS Bank has taken this step as the first of many to celebrate its entrepreneurs giving them the chance to reach their true potential.