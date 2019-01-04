Jubilant Kabul residents welcome winter’s first snowfall

KABUL (Pajhwok): The residents of capital Kabul have been overjoyed and welcomed the first snowfall of winter season saying their worries regarding drought and increasing air pollution have somehow reduced.

Kabul and some other provinces of the country have been receiving snow from Thursday night.

The air pollution has massively increased recently during the day and the open air was covered with fog and pollution from 8:00 am till the evening.

The Environmental Protection Authority had earlier warned the government of the growing air pollution in capital Kabul and said the issue would convert to a catastrophe if the government did not address the issue on priority.

The Pajhwok reporter has got the point of views of some residents of capital Kabul regarding the first snowfall of the season.

Nasrullah, the resident of third Macroryan, said due to increasing pollution in the city the residents were desperately waiting for a snowfall.

He was extremely happy over the snowing and added this has provided the creature a new life as pollution has badly affected the life of human, plants and animals.

Farhad, the resident of Kart-i-Naw locality, said: “I am really happy with the snowfall, the Kabul air was badly polluted which made many people sick.”

Haji Sultan, the resident of Khairkhana locality said the snowfall was the blessing of Almighty Allah and everyone should thank Allah for the blessing.

Meanwhile, some poor families in Kabul have been struggling to heat up their rooms as snowfall brought down the temperature further.

Abdul Hameed, the resident of Helmand, who migrated to capital Kabul said: “We may die if we don’t get assistance during winter.”

Ghulam Rasoul, another displaced person, who lives in a tent with his five-member family, said: “You definitely get sick living in the tent in cold weather.”

