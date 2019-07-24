JuD chief Hafiz Saeed sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sent the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to jail on a 14-day judicial remand, on Wednesday.

During proceedings, the ATC directed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to present a complete charge sheet against Hafiz Saeed by August 7.

Hafiz Saeed was arrested by CTD on July 17 with the Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson stating that the JuD chief had been charged with gathering funds for banned outfits.

His arrest was hailed by US President Donald Trump who tweeted, “After a ten-year search, the so-called mastermind of the Mumbai terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan.”