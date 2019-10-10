Judge Arshad Malik video: IHC approves Nawaz Sharif’s petition for hearing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved Nawaz Sharif’s plea Nawaz Sharif regarding his sentence in Al-Azizia reference following ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, on Thursday.

The court has issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other parties directing to submit reply in 14 days.

It is to be mentioned here that the former PM had requested the court to review evidence linked to a controversial video and statement of judge Arshad Malik before deciding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s appeal against his conviction in the Al Azizia case.

Earlier, IHC had removed objections of its registrar office on approver Nasir Butt’s plea.

Judge Arshad Malik, who had announced verdict of Al-Azizia reference and convicted Nawaz Sharif in December 2018, was seen in the video confessing before PML-N worker Butt that he was forced to sentence ex-PM.