Judge controversial video: Top court to resume hearing on July 30

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing in a case pertaining to controversial video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik, on July 30.

A three-member bench will hear the case for which, a cause list has also been issued.

Earlier today, the controversial video was sent to Punjab Science Forensic Laboratory for complete test. The laboratory will analyze whether the audio and video are of the same person of not while it will also evaluate the video under fake editing and electronic forgery aspects.

Previously, the plaintiff’s lawyer completed his arguments and suggested to form neutral inquiry committee to investigate the matter over which, the CJP said that the court will do whatever it finds suitable. Government also has authority to constitute the commission, he told.

CJP Khosa said that the judge should have not been blackmailed over the video scandal, adding that irresponsible statements are tragedy of our society as they badly disappoint people. He further hinted at transferring judge Arshad Malik to Punjab.

Judge Arshad Malik had rejected all the allegations leveled by Maryam Nawaz regarding victimizing ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in fake corruption cases.

The judge had released his statement and termed the leaked video played by PML-N leaders during their press conference as fake, fabricated and out of context.

Arshad Malik told that he had old relation with Nasir Butt, the person shown talking to him in the alleged video, and his brother Abdullah Butt who used to often meet me.

In an affidavit submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), teh judge revealed, “Hussain Nawaz Sharif, son of incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered me a bribe of Rs500 million for my resignation on the grounds that I “could no longer deal with the guilt of having convicted” Nawaz under duress in the Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment reference.”

Earlier on July 6, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said we have solid evidences that ex-premier Nawaz was victimized by the courts in fake corruption cases.

While talking to a presser along with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said that three times prime minister was put in jail at the age of 70 by a trial court. She said that corruption allegations were made on Nawaz Sharif but no proves were shown, adding that everyone knows this is not accountability but victimization.

Maryam Nawaz also unveiled a video clip whereby accountability judge Arshad Malik could be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the December 24 Al-Azizia reference.

She said the judge had contacted Nasir Butt and told him that he was feeling guilty and having nightmares ever since he announced the verdict that led to Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment.

The PML-N leader claimed that the accountability judge was coerced into delivering the Al-Azizia verdict against him (Nawaz). She further demanded acquittal of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of evidences shown in video, adding that she respects every institution of Pakistan.

At the end of the press conference, she said that she has much bigger proof than this.