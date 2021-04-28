Judge delays release of footage of Andrew’s death

WASHINGTON DC (NPR): A judge in North Carolina ordered law enforcement body camera footage of the death of Andrew Brown Jr. disclosed to his family, but not released to the public until completion of a state investigation into Brown’s death.

Judge Jeffrey Foster ordered the video disclosed to Brown’s family within 10 days. Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank, N.C., sheriff’s deputies last week, less than 24 hours after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

A coalition of media organizations had requested the release of the video, but Foster ruled the media did not have standing to petition for release, and that the public release could harm the reputation or safety of the deputies depicted in it and impact the state’s investigation. The judge says five body camera videos and one car camera video will be disclosed to Brown’s family and to their attorney. He ordered all faces and nametags of deputies blurred. Foster ordered the video released to the public in no less than 30 and no more than 45 days. The state must notify the court when its investigation is complete.

In a hearing Wednesday morning before Foster, District Attorney Andrew Womble argued against the release of the video, saying it could interfere with the investigation. He instead asked the judge to immediately “disclose” any footage he deems to be “appropriate” to the Brown family.

Attorneys for Brown’s family said Monday they were frustrated to so far only be shown 20 seconds of body camera footage. The deputies’ faces were blurred before the family viewed the video.

Womble asked the judge to release video in 30 days, but also said he would request another delay at that time if there’s a “change in circumstances” and he believes criminal charges are required.

Womble disputed the accounts of lawyers for Brown’s family – who have called Brown’s death an “execution.” He said Bro-wn’s car moved and “made contact with law enforcement” before deputies began shooting. “The next movement of the car is forward, it is in the direction of law enforcement, and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots,” the district attorney said. He asked the judge to admonish attorneys against making “extrajudicial comments” that could prejudice the jury.

Mike Tadych, attorney for a media coalition petitioning for release of the video, said the stark contrast between the Brown family’s account of the shooting and Womble’s characterization of the footage is all the more reason to release it. “The best vaccine to rumor is fact,” he said.