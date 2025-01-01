Judge Halts Trump’s Federal Buyout Plan as 60,000 Employees Opt to Leave

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily halted the Trump administration’s buyout program for federal employees, granting a reprieve to labor unions that challenged the initiative. Despite the legal pause, over 60,000 federal workers have already signed up to leave their jobs, according to a White House source.

The buyout program, part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to downsize the federal workforce, has faced criticism from unions, which argue it may lack legal authority and sufficient funding. The administration has indicated that employees who decline the offer could still face job cuts.

The court will review the case further on Monday, with the potential for an extended or permanent block on the program.

Source: Reuters